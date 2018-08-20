Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $192,470.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, DDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00297663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3’s genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Coinrail, IDEX, FCoin, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

