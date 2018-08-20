Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $125.70 on Monday. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $3,767,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,596,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,565,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $3,523,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,116 shares in the company, valued at $103,599,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,019 shares of company stock worth $16,201,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

