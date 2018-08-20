Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) CEO Purchases $20,400.00 in Stock

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) CEO Dennis J. Lacey bought 60,000 shares of Real Goods Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RGSE remained flat at $$0.34 on Monday. 47,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,606. Real Goods Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 125.52% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. equities research analysts predict that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGSE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Real Goods Solar in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

