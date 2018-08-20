Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2018 – ANSYS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

8/9/2018 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $162.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2018 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – ANSYS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe this is likely partially due to increased FX headwinds, but believe the majority of this likely represents a shift in business between F3Q and F2Q, as F2Q18 total software license revenue was ~$19M above consensus. For F18 under ASC 606, total revenue guidance was essentially maintained at the midpoint on a reported basis (with a tighter range), and was ~1% above consensus at the midpoint. The company noted that it is effectively raising total revenue guidance in constant currency, as it faces greater FX headwinds than when prior guidance was given three months ago. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was slightly above consensus at the low-end of the range, and above at the midpoint.””

8/1/2018 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2018 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services. Increasing demand for simulation particularly from industries like energy bodes well for ANSYS. We believe that robust product portfolio, expanding total addressable market improving enterprise penetration, collaborations with leading vendors, and strong balance sheet are the catalysts. The buyout of 3DSIM will help ANSYS to foray into 3D metal printing and access the industry's only complete additive manufacturing simulation workflow. Acquisitions like 3DSIM and OPTIS are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past one year. Nontheless, declining perpetual up front revenues, adverse foreign currency exchange rates, integration risks and stretched valuation are key negatives.”

6/25/2018 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $172.25 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,329,360 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANSYS by 229.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,507,000 after acquiring an additional 997,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,732 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $46,692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 82.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 104.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,752,000 after acquiring an additional 132,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

