Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sabre (SABR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) recently:

8/7/2018 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabre's second-quarter results benefitted from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. The company has a diversified clientele, which includes online and offline travel agencies, airlines as well as hotel companies. This improves visibility into the company’s revenue growth trajectory. Moreover, Sabre’s collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers. Additionally, the company has to comply with the new regulations of the industry as well like the new distribution capability standard introduced by The International Air Transport Association. These tend to increase costs.”

8/1/2018 – Sabre had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sabre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are maintaining our Outperform rating and raising our one-year price target of $31 on SABR shares. Our price target is about 26% above the recent share price. We are also maintaining our full-year EPS estimates; see Figure 1. Our positive outlook on SABR shares is predicated on: 1) revenues stabilizing in the Airline Solutions business as SABR laps losing Southwest (LUV); 2) SABR further expanding its footprint in the fast-growing Hospitality Solutions industry, with revenue growth expected in the low-teens; 3) healthy growth in the GDS with strong global travel demand, market share gains in Asia-Pacific, and improved pricing due to modest competition; 4) SABR generating strong free cash flow through FY19, with FY18 capital expenditures expected at or below the low end of the guidance range; and 5) attractive valuations relative to historical valuation ranges.””

7/31/2018 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2018 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2018 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2018 – Sabre was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.13. 68,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,931. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. Sabre’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,230,303 shares of company stock valued at $670,231,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,554 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,295,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,261 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,307,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,635,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 514,770 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

