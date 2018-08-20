Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

8/20/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Autoliv adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. However, both earnings per share and revenues were higher compared with the year-ago quarter. On the back of new product launches and improving demand for light vehicles, the company aims to achieve a sales target of more than $10 billion and approximately 13% adjusted operating margin by 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has been moving up of late. Also, sales growth in China, India, ASEAN and South America in the second-quarter 2018 has aided the company to witness an organic growth of 7.3%. Further, Autoliv actively pursues capital deployment strategies to enhance shareholder confidence. Recently, for fourth-quarter 2018, a dividend payout of 62 cents per share has ben announced. The dividend will be paid on Dec 6, 2018. However, new tariffs and rise in commodity prices might hurt its profit margin.”

8/9/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Autoliv adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. However, both earnings per share and revenues were higher compared with the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed an organic growth of 7.3% primarily driven by sales growth in China, India, ASEAN and South America. Further, it aims to achieve a sales target of more than $10 billion and approximately 13% adjusted operating margin by 2020 on the back of product launches and improving demand for light vehicles. However, with the European Union’s adoption of a new emission test known as WLTP, the company anticipates the volume sales to decline in Europe. Further, new tariffs and rise in commodity prices might hurt Autoliv’s profit margin. In the last three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

7/30/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $176.00.

7/16/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/9/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On Jul 1, 2018 Autoliv has closed the spin-off of its electronics segment, Veoneer, Inc. This spin-off completes the process is in line with its strategy to establish its electronics segment as a separate entity. The underlying aim was to create two isolated entities, capable of catering to two different markets, with separate product offerings. For full-year 2018, Autoliv has provided a positive outlook for its Passive Safety business while estimating negative growth for its other business, i.e. Electronics Systems. It is undertaking innovative product launches, acquisitions and JVs, which are likely to boost sales. In order to boost shareholder confidence, the company actively pursues capital deployment strategies.”

7/5/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “On Jul 1, 2018 Autoliv has closed the spin-off of its electronics segment, Veoneer, Inc. This spin-off completes the process is in line with its strategy to establish its electronics segment as a separate entity. The underlying aim was to create two isolated entities, capable of catering to two different markets, with separate product offerings. In the last three months, shares of Autoliv have underperformed the industry it belongs to. Also, high debt and stiff competition in passive safety products from its peers are few concerns for the company. However, for full-year 2018, Autoliv has provided a positive outlook for its Passive Safety business.”

7/3/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

6/27/2018 – Autoliv had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe VNE will bring to market the first pure-play Automotive ADAS hardware supplier with Level 4/5 software capabilities (like a 3D-Mapping offering Roadscape (similar to Mobileye REM/TomTom HERE). Mizuho will host meetings with VNE CFO Mathias Hermansson in NY on the first day of its trading. A solid and growing ADAS and software order book. Veoneer has noted a strong ADAS order intake: up 3.5x in the last five years and up 48% in LTM (Exhibit 4), with new LiDAR wins at a major U.S. OEM, major Roadscape 3D- mapping wins at a U.S. customer, an L3 order with and first driver monitoring win in 2018. Veoneer sees solid growth in its Electronics TAM at a 10-12% CAGR through 2025, potential AEB take rates >70% by 2025 vs ~10% today (See Ex-1 and Ex-3).””

6/24/2018 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.67. 33,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 96.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 304.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 67.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

