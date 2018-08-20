Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2018 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $410.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $397.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2018 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We continue to conservatively forecast $1.7B in wireless spend through ’20. Our free cash flow per share in ’22 is $70 FD share. At our new YE’19 target price, CHTR would trade at 18X ’19 FCF (21X AT) vs. 14X currently (16X AT) currently.””

7/21/2018 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/19/2018 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Charter is benefiting from subscriber growth in residential and commercial internet and voice segment. The partnership with Comcast to develop back-end software to support services for Xfinity and Spectrum mobile offerings is significantly positive for the company’s growth prospects. The collaboration will help in saving costs. However, Charter continues to struggle due to a saturated and competitive multi-channel U.S. video market. The company also faces stiff competition from online TV streaming service providers. We also view the company's high debt level and consolidation-related woes as major headwinds.”

7/10/2018 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2018 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2018 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $361.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $299.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $404.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

