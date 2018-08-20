Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American International Group’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8% and were down 31.4% year over year. This underperformance stemmed from lower net investment income as well as weak performance by the General Insurance segment. The company’s strategic divestitures have streamlined its core operations. CEO Brian Duperreault is expected to be instrumental in turning around the company through the ongoing restructuring initiatives and additional changes. Its cost-control efforts should generate sustainable efficiency gains. The stock has underperformed its industry year to date. Weakness in its General Insurance segment, a declining top line and an exposure to catastrophes continue to bother.”

8/5/2018 – American International Group was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2018 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American International Group’s strategic divestitures have streamlined the company’s core operations. The company’s CEO Brian Duperreault is expected to be instrumental in turning around the company by completing ongoing restructuring initiatives and making additional changes. Its cost control efforts should generate sustainable efficiency gains. The loss in the share price is comparatively narrower than its industry’s decline, year to date. The company has been suffering from tough market conditions and its massive size with numerous uncorrelated businesses creating little or no synergy. Weakness in its General Insurance segment, a declining topline and an exposure to catastrophes continue to bother.”

7/4/2018 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American International Group’s strategic divestitures have streamlined the company’s core operations. The company’s new CEO Brian Duperreault is expected to be instrumental in turning around the company by completing ongoing restructuring initiatives and making additional changes. The loss in the share price is comparatively narrower than its industry’s decline year to date. AIG has been suffering from tough market conditions and its massive size with numerous uncorrelated businesses creating little or no synergy. Weakness in its General Insurance segment and an exposure to catastrophes continue to bother.”

NYSE AIG opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149,702 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,547,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,611,000 after buying an additional 718,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 38,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after buying an additional 12,700,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after buying an additional 5,543,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

