ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Bittrex and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $78.65 million and $2.28 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.02399208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00627110 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027094 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010642 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00043642 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bisq, C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

