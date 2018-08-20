Regency Centers (REG) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.04.

REG stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

