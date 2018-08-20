Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

REGI stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.12%. sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,133 shares of company stock valued at $570,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

