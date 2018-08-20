Reviewing Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) and DNB ASA/S (DNHBY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (OTCMKTS: DNHBY) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB ASA/S pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and DNB ASA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB ASA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than DNB ASA/S.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 29.16% 7.39% 1.25% DNB ASA/S 32.86% 10.83% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and DNB ASA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $244.58 million 3.61 $81.99 million $2.08 10.77 DNB ASA/S $8.42 billion 3.77 $2.64 billion $1.55 12.79

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB ASA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its distribution network comprising branches, telephone banking, digital banking, and real estate broking, as well as external channels, such as post offices, and in-store postal and banking outlets. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

