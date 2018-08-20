Reviewing Orthofix International (OFIX) and Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: UTMD) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orthofix International and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix International presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Orthofix International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orthofix International is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix International and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix International 2.53% 10.74% 7.95% Utah Medical Products 22.52% 19.13% 16.48%

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix International has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Orthofix International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Orthofix International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix International and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix International $433.82 million 2.35 $6.22 million $1.62 33.56 Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 7.84 $8.50 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix International.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orthofix International does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Orthofix International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and UTMD supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

