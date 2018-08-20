Reviewing US Xpress Enterprises (USX) & Heartland Express (HTLD)

US Xpress Enterprises (NASDAQ: HTLD) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for US Xpress Enterprises and Heartland Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 Heartland Express 3 5 0 0 1.63

US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.71%. Heartland Express has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Heartland Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.43 -$4.06 million N/A N/A Heartland Express $607.34 million 2.68 $75.17 million $0.51 38.90

Heartland Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Heartland Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Heartland Express 11.77% 7.88% 5.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Heartland Express pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heartland Express beats US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It primarily transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

