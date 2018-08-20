Reviewing XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY) and ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) and ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and ACERINOX SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ACERINOX SA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACERINOX SA/ADR has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ACERINOX SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ACERINOX SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACERINOX SA/ADR pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and ACERINOX SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A ACERINOX SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and ACERINOX SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR $756.79 million 1.73 $60.40 million $2.72 21.67 ACERINOX SA/ADR $5.23 billion 0.74 $264.65 million $0.48 14.70

ACERINOX SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR. ACERINOX SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACERINOX SA/ADR beats XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,000 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The company's long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

