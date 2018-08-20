Reviewing Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) & Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Zenyatta Ventures (NYSE: CMP) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Zenyatta Ventures alerts:

Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Zenyatta Ventures does not pay a dividend. Compass Minerals International pays out 104.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Compass Minerals International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zenyatta Ventures and Compass Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Minerals International 1 1 4 0 2.50

Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Zenyatta Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and Compass Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A N/A -$2.16 million N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.36 billion 1.52 $42.70 million $2.75 22.24

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Zenyatta Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -7.94% -7.90% Compass Minerals International 2.27% 12.50% 3.43%

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Zenyatta Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenyatta Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenyatta Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.