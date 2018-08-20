Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,735 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of DowDuPont worth $270,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

