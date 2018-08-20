Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 32,636 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Rollins worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 199.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

