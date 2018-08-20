Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.93 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of CF Industries worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $236,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $6,739,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 308,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $537,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,131 shares of company stock worth $1,925,130 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

