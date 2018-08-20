Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) CFO Buys $26,550.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Thomas B. Sabol acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,360. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $4,417,000.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

