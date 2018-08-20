River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.03 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 393,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

