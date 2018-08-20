Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,397,000 after buying an additional 2,621,604 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,144,574 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 750,767 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $52,157,000. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $359,902,000 after buying an additional 694,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 505,226 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,971,000 after buying an additional 463,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $71.02 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

In related news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $220,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,209 shares of company stock worth $1,408,722. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

