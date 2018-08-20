Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.