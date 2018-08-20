Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.15 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of InterDigital worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in InterDigital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in InterDigital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $6,567,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock valued at $517,893. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. National Securities started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of IDCC opened at $81.40 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

