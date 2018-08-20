Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.30 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

