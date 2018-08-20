Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Stifel Financial worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 11,810.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

NYSE:SF opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

