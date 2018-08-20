Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($83.52) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.34 ($81.07) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($76.18).

Shares of BNP opened at €62.45 ($70.97) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

