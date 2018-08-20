Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7296 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

