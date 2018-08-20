Royal Bank of Canada Trims Travis Perkins (TPK) Target Price to GBX 1,180

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.22) to GBX 1,180 ($15.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,383.17 ($17.64).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,119 ($14.27) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,709 ($21.80).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.67) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($17.43) per share, with a total value of £901.56 ($1,150.10). Also, insider Coline McConville bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.21) per share, for a total transaction of £894 ($1,140.45). Insiders have bought 261 shares of company stock worth $347,844 over the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.