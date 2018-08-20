Safeway (SWY) Bond Prices Fall 1.1%

An issue of Safeway Inc (NYSE:SWY) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2031. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.25 and were trading at $96.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of Safeway stock remained flat at $$35.10 during trading hours on Monday. Safeway Inc has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

About Safeway (NYSE:SWY)

Safeway Inc, is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services.

