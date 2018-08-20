Sanofi (SNY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

News stories about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7940603814114 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

