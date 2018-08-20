Sapphire Star Partners LP Boosts Stake in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 36.3% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 36.3% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 30.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

PLCE stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $161.65.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.