SatoshiMadness Market Capitalization Achieves $129,304.00 (MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, SatoshiMadness has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SatoshiMadness has a total market capitalization of $129,304.00 and $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SatoshiMadness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SatoshiMadness alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00055155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008396 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000426 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Profile

SatoshiMadness (MAD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness.

Buying and Selling SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SatoshiMadness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SatoshiMadness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SatoshiMadness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.