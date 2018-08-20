Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

