Sears (SHLD) Shares Down 5.2%

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 20,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,848,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

SHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Sears’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sears by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sears by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sears during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Sears by 18,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sears by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

