SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

News coverage about SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.6557594303046 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of SSW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,965. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $281.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.69 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

