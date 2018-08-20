Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 279,125 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 360.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,125 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

