Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2,956.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSS opened at $76.44 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, May 11th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

