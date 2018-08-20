Sei Investments Co. Has $10.22 Million Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69. Aramark has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

