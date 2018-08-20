Select Energy Services (WTTR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a report issued on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE WTTR opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

