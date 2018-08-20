Sempra Energy (SRE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.56.

SRE opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

