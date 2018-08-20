SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 42,740 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

