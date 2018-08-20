SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,603 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,822,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,861,000 after buying an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after buying an additional 897,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,630,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,480,000 after buying an additional 313,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 331.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,401,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 1,076,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.62 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $35.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

