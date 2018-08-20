Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (SGLB) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5788573904159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,628. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 808.92% and a negative return on equity of 154.01%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock news, major shareholder Carl I. Schwartz bought 144,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $125,364.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

