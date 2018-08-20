Signatum (SIGT) Achieves Market Cap of $82,378.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Signatum has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Signatum has a market capitalization of $82,378.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signatum

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

