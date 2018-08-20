Signia Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,339 shares during the period. Smart & Final Stores accounts for about 5.1% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smart & Final Stores were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFS opened at $7.05 on Monday. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

