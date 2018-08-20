Sirius XM (SIRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6215428554923 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

In related news, Director James Mooney sold 179,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,248,263.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,007.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 34,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $250,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,066,992 shares of company stock worth $7,743,814. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

