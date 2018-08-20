Sixt (SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($144.32) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.40 ($115.23).

Sixt stock opened at €113.80 ($129.32) on Monday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €47.22 ($53.66) and a 12 month high of €92.45 ($105.06).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

