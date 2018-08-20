SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $83.16 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.26 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

