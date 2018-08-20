SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $757,902.00 and approximately $13,685.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00155705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034388 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

